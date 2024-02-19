Capturing home: local housebuilder tasks students with the winning shot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Partnering with Vandyke Upper School, David Wilson North Thames challenged Year 11 photography pupils with capturing photos that demonstrate what Leighton Buzzard means to them.

The winning photographs, featuring a sunset along Stanbridge Road and a heron on the Grand Union Canal, are set to take pride of place in the new Earlswood and Bradgate show homes at Clipstone Park.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson Homes North Thames, commented: “This competition was a fantastic opportunity to work with local students and to highlight the remarkable talent within Leighton Buzzard. The winning photographs has added a wonderful personal touch to our latest show homes and helps to demonstrate the strong connection we have with Vandyke Upper School and the wider community. Well done to both Amelie and Holly!”

Jacqueline Lewis, Teacher at Vandyke Upper School added: "It's wonderful to see our students engage with their surroundings through this creative initiative proposed by David Wilson North Thames. As we gear up for their last few terms ahead of their GCSE’s, this challenge helped our students to explore their talent beyond the classroom and to celebrate our community. We are so proud of Amelia and Holly and all of our Year 11 pupils who took part in this challenge.”

Amelie, student at Vandyke Upper School added: “I thoroughly enjoyed seeing my design come to life. When we first received the brief in our photography lesson, I didn’t think that it would turn into something for hundreds of people to see in a show home! We often get amazing sunsets here in Leighton Buzzard so my photo encompassed just that.”

Holly, student at Vandyke Upper School concludes: “It makes me really happy to know that my design was chosen and that I was given a fantastic opportunity by David Wilson North Thames. My photography showcases the Grand Union Canal which flows through Leighton Buzzard and is a place I love!”

The show homes, which launched in January, include: ‘The Bradgate’, a four-bedroom detached house, with a single attached garage, utility, ensuite, study, family dining room, and cloakroom. The Earlswood, is a five-bedroom detached house, with a double detached garage, utility, two ensuites, family breakfast room and cloakroom.

Clipstone Park homes are built with both sustainability and energy efficiency at the forefront of the design. They achieve an EPC A or B rating, saving homeowners an average of £3,100 per year on bills1. The homes incorporate a range of the highest efficiency technology, such as: A-rated condensing boilers with low heat-loss hot water cylinders (ensuring that water stays hotter for longer) and water savings features and fittings (helping to save up to 25 litres of water a day per person).