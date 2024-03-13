Celebrating local women in business on International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada joined The Bee's Knees Business Club at Happydashery - The.Work.Shop. She is a captivating, inspiring figure who shared her fascinating journey and talked about her role as HM Lord-Lieutenant.

Claire Bell MBE, Senior Programme Director at the Environment Agency, led a compelling Q&A session, showcasing yet another remarkable woman. Renowned for her role in driving change in Unitary Authority reforms and other significant change programs, Claire has spearheaded innovative policy approaches. Within the Environment Agency, she served as the national lead on drinking water protection policy and played a key role in shaping Government policy on pollution control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holly King-Mand from English With Holly held an interactive workshop, guiding the group in crafting a positive narrative about themselves or their businesses by using various grammar techniques.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada joined by Chloe (L1) Bekka (R2) and Edwina (R1)

Our final workshop host, Sarah Biancardi, an Image Consultant & Colour Analyst from House of Colour, delivered a vibrant session. She provided valuable insights on embracing comfort in your own skin by selecting colours and styles that complement natural colouring, authentic personality, and individual body structure.

It was a busy day on Friday followed by a fantastic market day with Leighton Buzzard Market on Saturday, we were joined by local women led businesses showcasing how brilliant they are - thankfully the weather was good.

We were joined by empowered, inspiring, resilient, and innovative local women from diverse businesses. We gained valuable insights, shared laughter, and left with our cups full. Thank you to everyone who contributes to making our Bee's Knees Business Club community truly exceptional.

Woman in Business? Join us!