Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week at Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors are celebrating their very own AAT Accounts apprentice, Sophie Ginger! Sophie has started studying her AAT Level 2.

She discusses how she's finding it and how Osborne Morris & Morgan have supported her with her studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sophie Ginger, says: "I originally started my career at Osborne Morris & Morgan in the Business Support department. This enabled me to see how other departments within the organisation work, such as our COP department. Whilst working in the Business Support team, I covered a wide range of tasks, from sorting out important documents, to speaking to clients and ordering items for business and fee earners.

OMM National Apprenticeship Week

In July 2023, an email came around regarding advertising for an Apprenticeship Accounts Assistant role. At first, I was hesitant to go for it as I thoroughly enjoyed working in Business Support and my team. However, I had to think of myself and after a conversation I knew being in accounts and progressing towards AAT Level 2 qualification was what I wanted to do.

I applied and had two interviews to go through. At the second interview, I found out that I had been offered the role. The hardest part of the opportunity was having to keep it under my hat!

I officially moved onto a new career path at the beginning of October 2023. Looking back now I think I made the best decision for myself, although I miss my previous team, I know they're literally next to me and they were very supporting of my move across the pond to accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The important part of this, if you are presented with an opportunity to do something you might have considered before or want to know more about, go for it. It is better to go for something then to always wonder what if! You are never too young or too old to change careers or to study!

Also, a huge thank you to Osborne Morris & Morgan and all my colleagues for giving me this opportunity.