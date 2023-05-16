News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Center Parcs Woburn up for sale as owner hopes to raise £5bn

The UK holiday village chain runs five other villages across the country

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:34 BST

Center Parcs Woburn is up for sale, Canadian owner Brookfield has confirmed.

The move comes as the company looks to raise between £4billlion and £5billion from the sale, according to the Financial Times

Read More
If your surname is included, you might be in the money: 26 unclaimed estates in ...
Center Parcs Woburn ForestCenter Parcs Woburn Forest
Center Parcs Woburn Forest
Most Popular

Center Parcs runs five other holiday villages in the UK and Ireland which attract more than two million visitors every year. Brookfield bought the business for approximately £2.4billion in 2015.

The holiday chain is a favourite among families looking for a UK trip. Brookfield had appointed investment bankers to sound out potential buyers, the Financial Times reports.

Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire was the first UK location to open in 1987.

Nearby Woburn Forest is also included in the portfolio along with Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest and Whinfell Forest.

Back in 2019, the first Center Parcs site in Ireland was opened in Ballymahon, County Longford.

Related topics:Ireland