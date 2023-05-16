Center Parcs Woburn is up for sale, Canadian owner Brookfield has confirmed.

The move comes as the company looks to raise between £4billlion and £5billion from the sale, according to the Financial Times

Advertisement

Advertisement

Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Center Parcs runs five other holiday villages in the UK and Ireland which attract more than two million visitors every year. Brookfield bought the business for approximately £2.4billion in 2015.

The holiday chain is a favourite among families looking for a UK trip. Brookfield had appointed investment bankers to sound out potential buyers, the Financial Times reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire was the first UK location to open in 1987.

Nearby Woburn Forest is also included in the portfolio along with Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest and Whinfell Forest.