Charity Market returns to Leighton Buzzard, giving good causes a chance to raise much-needed funds

Leighton Buzzard Market will be hosting a Charity Market on Sunday, December 5, running from 11am to 3pm in the High Street.

The town council wants to support local charities to raise much-needed funds and bounce back after a difficult year. Stalls are open to any not-for-profit organisation, or registered charity, serving the communities of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

The £12 fee covers the cost of two tables in a 3m x 3m gazebo. Anyone interested should call market manager, Adrian Harrison, on 07812 088116.

Charity Market 2020 - socially distanced

A spokesman said: “We would like to invite members of the public to come along and see the range of local charities operating in the parish. You may find a charity that can help you out or one that you are happy to get involved with. You can support their cause and of course, do some Christmas shopping!”

Leighton Buzzard Market also has some special events coming up. It will be joining in with the Christmas Festival Weekend (November 26- 28). There will be a special market celebrating Small Business Saturday on December 4 in collaboration with LB First (8.30am-3pm). The regular speciality Handmade and Craft Market takes place on December 11 (8.30am-3pm) before the visiting independent Vegan Market returns on December 12 (10.30am-4pm).

The regular speciality Farmers Market is on December 18 (8.30am-1pm) and the Christmas Eve Market (8.30am-2pm) offers a chance for those last minute essentials.