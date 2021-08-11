Coming soon... extra funding for Central Beds businesses to help them through pandemic

Central Bedfordshire Council has announced it will be launching a further round of Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) this September, enabling more business to access grant funding.

The scheme, to support companies during the pandemic, will be open to: those who have not previously received an additional restrictions grant; taxi drivers licenced by Central Bedfordshire Council; businesses in the travel, tourism and events sector who previously received a Restart Grant; businesses that would have qualified for a Restart Grant but didn’t apply during the application window (April 6, 2021 - June 30, 2021).

Executive Member for Corporate Resources, Councillor David Shelvey said: “We’re delighted to be launching this latest Additional Restrictions Grant scheme which will support sectors previously uneligible.

Central Beds Council HQ Chicksands

"To date, we have paid out almost £8.4m in additional restriction grants to 839 individual businesses, and I urge businesses who are eligible for this latest grant to apply as soon as applications open in September.”

Any business that has already been allocated funding under the ARG scheme, will not be eligible for any further funding at this time. Grants will be awarded at the end of the application window in order that demand can be determined.

As well as the further Additional Restrictions Grant scheme, the council is partnering with Cranfield School of Management, Central Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, South East Midlands Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) and University of Bedfordshire to deliver a comprehensive package of support to businesses.