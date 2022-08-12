Consultation on new Leighton Buzzard solar farm to power 5,000+ homes runs until August 21

A community consultation has been taking place on the scheme known as Leighton Solar, which will be situated on 32 hectares (80 acres) of land, bordered by Leighton Road, Clipstone Lane, and

Clipstone Brook, approximately 2.7 km from the centre of Leighton Buzzard. Its location is adjacent to an existing solar farm off Leighton Road.

The solar photovoltaic array is expected to generate up to 20MW which is enough clean, renewable electricity to power 5,350 homes and reduce carbon emissions by 2,424 tonnes per year.

Econergy solar farm

The proposals are being brought forward by Econergy, an independent power producer that builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects across Europe. The developer says it has extensive experience

of working with communities to develop and operate energy projects in a considerate and sustainable way.

The scheme shows the potential to include mammal gates within the security fencing to allows animals like brown hares and hedgehogs to access the fields, apiaries could also feature to support the local bee populations.

Sheep will be able to graze among the solar panels to control grass length and maintain agricultural production. Bird and bat boxes will feature to encourage nesting and roosting. Footpaths will also be retained and enhanced with vegetation corridors, information boards and benches.

Should the proposals be approved, Econergy says Leighton Solar would make a significant contribution to the UK’s ambition to achieve net-zero in electricity generation by 2035, and Central Bedfordshire Council’s commitment to help in the fight against climate change.

The pre-application community consultation began on July 25 and runs until August 21, in advance of a full planning application being submitted in the autumn.

Econergy say the public can get in touch via the project website www.leightonsolar.com, by emailing [email protected] or calling (freephone) 0808 175 3009.

Humphrey Jamieson, Land and Planning Manager at Econergy said: “We are committed to hearing the views of the community to help shape our proposals for the solar farm.