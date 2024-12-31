Are shops open on New Year’s Day 2025? Full list of open UK shops and opening hours - including Tesco
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Find out which major retailers and supermarkets are open on New Year’s Day 2025
- Includes nationwide opening times for popular chains like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda
- Some stores will be closed or operating reduced hours - details vary by location
- Check online for local store hours to avoid wasted trips or last-minute surprises
Wondering where you can shop on New Year’s Day 2025?
Whether you’re restocking the fridge after festive feasts or hunting for post-holiday bargains, knowing which stores are open can save you a wasted trip.
Many major retailers and supermarkets adjust their hours during the holiday season, and New Year’s Day is no exception.
In this guide, we’ll cover the opening times for popular chains, including supermarkets, department stores and more, so you can plan your day with ease.
From early morning openings to reduced hours, here’s everything you need to know about shopping on 1 January 2025.
Which shops are open on New Year’s Day 2025?
Note that the opening hours listed in this guide reflect the general nationwide times announced by major retailers and supermarkets for New Year’s Day 2025.
But it’s important to note that individual store hours may vary slightly depending on location, particularly for smaller branches or those in rural areas.
Factors like local staffing, landlord agreements in shopping centres or regional policies can lead to variations. To avoid any inconvenience, we recommend checking the specific opening hours of your local store online before heading out.
Most retailers provide up-to-date information on their websites or apps, making it quick and easy to confirm.
- Aldi - closed
- Asda - open from 9am to 6pm
- B&M - 8am - 6pm
- Co-op - open
- Home Bargains - closed
- Iceland - reduced hours, check local listings
- Lidl - closed
- Marks and Spencer - closed
- Morrisons - open from 9am to 6pm
- Next - closed
- Post Office - closed
- Poundland - closed
- Sainsbury’s - open from 8am to 8pm (convenience stores open from 8am to 9pm)
- Screwfix - closed
- Tesco - superstores open from 8am to 6pm, Express stores from 8am to 10pm
- Waitrose - hours vary depending on store, though most will be closed
We’d love to hear from you! If you’ve visited any of the stores listed or discovered unexpected opening hours at your local branch, let us know in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.