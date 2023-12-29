Bedfordshire fire service wants its slice of council tax bill to rise
Bedfordshire’s Fire and Rescue is hoping to increase its part of the council tax bill and wants your views.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon (Friday), it said: “We are planning our budget for next year and are considering a council tax increase of 2.99%, which would be £3.28 per year for a Band D property. Would you support this increase to invest in and protect your local fire & rescue service?”
The news follows our story earlier this month when Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) Festus Akinbusoye proposed increasing the policing precept part of the council tax bill which would mean an average Band D property paying an extra £13 a year.