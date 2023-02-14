Bedfordshire university app to give students cost-of-living support goes live

Students struggling with the cost-of-living crisis will now be able to get support at the touch of a button – thanks to the University of Bedfordshire.

Available on the free MyBedsLife app, the new 24/7 hub gives students quick and easy access to cost-of-living support all in one place.

The MyBedsLife app

It features general and financial support information, including where to find cheap meals on campus.

And houses a number of handy tools, like a budget calculator for managing money.

As well as ways to make money stretch further, the hub also provides information about dedicated online and in-person services, such as mental wellbeing counselling and care leaver support.

Students are signposted to where they can find warm places to study – recommended places include the libraries at both the Luton and Bedford campuses.

For students who are struggling to afford technology, the university is offering a free laptop loan scheme as well.

The students’ union is also trialling a Community Pantry – currently available to students at the Luton campus where those in need can collect food bags of up to eight items including milk, soup, pasta and rice, as well as baby food, toiletries and sanitary products.

