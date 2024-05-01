Healthcare assistants in Bedfordshire win more pay following strikes, says Unison

Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Healthcare support workers at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust have won higher wages and backpay, Unison announces today (Wednesday).

Hundreds of healthcare assistants, maternity care workers, theatre support assistants and other clinical support workers have agreed a deal following two days of strike action at both Bedford Hospital and Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Staff will now be rebanded – effective from August 2019 – meaning some long-serving workers will recover more than £8,000 in back pay.