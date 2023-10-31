Eight million low-income households will receive the second Cost of Living payment

Andrew Selous MP. Picture: UK Government

Vulnerable and low-income families in and around Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard are set to receive a second payment to help with the cost of living from today (October 31).

MP for South West Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous has welcomed the move which is set to benefit 10,200 vulnerable households.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The payment will be made automatically so there is no need to apply and it will not count towards the benefit cap or impact on existing benefit awards. Those who get means-tested benefits, like Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, will receive the £300.