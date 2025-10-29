The 18-month energy deal offers stability at a time when bills remain unpredictable ⚡

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert team has revealed the cheapest long energy fix currently available.

The E.ON Next ‘Next Fixed 18m v19’ tariff lets customers lock in prices 9% below the current Price Cap for 18 months

The deal includes £30 MSE cashback (£15 for electricity-only) and is open to new and existing customers

It’s ideal for those wanting long-term price certainty without frequent switching — though there’s a £75 exit fee per fuel

The cashback offer closes at 5pm on Tuesday, November 4, so households need to act quickly to secure the rate

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has highlighted what his team is calling the cheapest long energy fix currently on the market.

The E.on Next “Next Fixed 18m v19” tariff is available now to both new and existing customers, and it could help households lock in prices below the current Energy Price Cap for the next year and a half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers energy rates around 9% cheaper than the current Price Cap, and crucially, that rate is guaranteed for 18 months.

For anyone who’s tired of switching every few months or anxious about what happens to bills next spring, Lewis’ team say this could be “a winner if you want longer-term price certainty.”

Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert team has revealed the cheapest long energy fix currently available (Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

With energy prices expected to fluctuate over the next year, this deal offers a rare opportunity to lock in below-cap rates for the long term, giving households a bit of breathing room and predictability at a time when bills remain stubbornly high.

How does the deal work?

The deal is open to dual-fuel and electricity-only customers who pay by monthly Direct Debit, and comes with a boosted £30 cashback through MoneySavingExpert’s Cheap Energy Club (£15 for electricity-only).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer closes at 5pm on Tuesday, November 4, so those interested need to act quickly.

While the tariff isn’t capped to usage, meaning exact savings depend on where you live and how much energy you use, the MSE team has confirmed that this is the cheapest long fix currently available.

Importantly, it doesn’t require a smart meter, making it accessible to more households.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are £75 per-fuel exit fees, so it’s best suited to those confident they want to stay put until the deal ends in mid-2027. But for those wanting stability, Lewis’ team say that might be a price worth paying.

As always, MoneySavingExpert recommends using its Cheap Energy Club comparison tool to check whether this tariff beats what you’re currently paying.

How to sign up

Visit E.ON Next’s fixed tariff page (“Fixed tariffs” section).

Select the “Next Fixed 18m v19” (or equivalent) deal, making sure it’s the correct 18-month fixed term.

Enter your postcode, fuel type (dual‐fuel or electricity only), monthly Direct Debit payment details, and usage/household information so you get a quote specific to your location and consumption.

Confirm you’re eligible; the offer is open to both new and existing customers and covers dual‐fuel and electricity-only plans.

Accept the terms, including the exit fee (£75 per fuel on this version of the deal) and the start date of your fixed term.

Submit the agreement. After switching, keep proof of the cashback offer (£30 for dual fuel / £15 for electricity only through the MSE deal - the cut‐off for which is at 5pm on Tuesday, November 4). Follow the MSE instructions to claim your bonus.