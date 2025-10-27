Your local corner shop could soon stock fresh groceries and household essentials 🛒

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons will launch 250 new ‘Morrisons Daily’ convenience stores in 2026

Independent corner shop owners will be able to convert their stores into Morrisons franchises

The expansion targets areas where Morrisons currently has limited presence, especially south England and the Midlands

The stores aim to give shoppers faster access to groceries, household essentials, and everyday items

The move supports Morrisons’ wider convenience strategy and strengthens local community access

Shoppers across England could soon spot the familiar green and yellow branding of a major UK supermarket in their local high street or neighbourhood corner shop.

Supermarket Morrisons is preparing to roll out 250 new “Morrisons Daily” convenience stores next year, allowing independent shop owners to convert their stores into franchises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is designed to bring the supermarket closer to communities where it has traditionally been under-represented.

For consumers, the change promises quicker access to fresh groceries, household essentials, and everyday items without the need for a long trip.

Morrisons will launch 250 new 'Morrisons Daily' convenience stores in 2026 (Photos: Getty Images/Pexels) | Getty Images/Pexels

Morrisons Daily stores are part of a wider strategy to expand the chain’s convenience offering. The grocer is already on track to open around 160 “c-stores” this year, meaning the 2026 rollout will mark a major acceleration of its expansion plans.

By partnering with independent retailers, Morrisons can increase its presence across the country without the heavy upfront costs of opening entirely new stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand further in this large and fragmented market.

“Over the last few years we’ve built a significant business of over 1,700 stores and we have ambitious plans in place to bring Morrisons Daily to more customers across the UK with a franchise model that enables us to add new stores faster, in a capital light way.”

With consumers increasingly seeking local options for their daily essentials, the Morrisons Daily model aims to combine the familiarity and reliability of a major supermarket with the accessibility of a corner shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support this growth, Morrisons recently brought in enhanced terms for its independent retail partners and appointed former Nisa boss Peter Batt as operations director for convenience stores.

The move signals the company’s commitment to building a stronger presence in local communities, helping shoppers enjoy a quicker, easier, and more reliable shopping experience right on their doorstep.

Where will the new Morrisons convenience stores be?

Morrisons has not released a full list of locations, but expect the focus to be on towns and suburbs where the supermarket currently has little or no footprint.

Cities in the south of England and the Midlands are expected to see the most activity, offering locals in smaller commuter towns a convenient alternative to the larger out-of-town supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corner shops in busy high streets or near residential areas could be prime candidates, giving shoppers an easy option for everyday essentials.

Morrisons is just one UK supermarket chain focusing on its convenience offerings. Those looking for even more convenient grocery shopping should check out the nine new Express stores recently opened by this major supermarket.