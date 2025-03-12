Discover how much you could save if you’re thinking about quitting smoking 💸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pack of 20 cigarettes in the UK costs £16.60, adding up to £4,865.40 annually for a pack-a-day smoker

Giving up smoking can save you thousands of pounds over the years, whether you smoke cigarettes or use tobacco pouches

Vapes, nicotine patches, and gum are cheaper than smoking but still carry ongoing costs and health concerns

Quitting smoking improves circulation, reduces heart disease risk, and lowers the chances of lung cancer and stroke

Completely quitting smoking is the most cost-effective and healthiest choice for both your wallet and well-being

Today (March 12) marks National No Smoking Day, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about the health and financial benefits of quitting smoking.

If you’ve ever considered giving up, now’s a great time to think about the substantial savings you could make, in addition to the positive impact on your health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how much does smoking really cost in the UK, and how much could you save by quitting or reducing the amount you smoke? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

How much does it cost to be a smoker?

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average price of a pack of 20 cigarettes in the UK as of January 2025 is £16.60. This means the average price of a single cigarette is approximately 83p.

If you’re someone who smokes a pack a day, this adds up quickly. Over the course of a week, you’re looking at a cost of £116.20 for just one person. That’s £4,865.40 a year, and if you’ve been smoking for years, the financial burden can become overwhelming.

For instance, someone who has been smoking a pack a day for 10 years will have spent approximately £48,653.50 on cigarettes alone. The savings from quitting would be significant, and it’s never too late to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who smoke tobacco from a pouch rather than pre-packaged cigarettes, the savings are still impressive.

As of 2025, the average price of a standard 30g pouch of tobacco is around £20 to £25. A pouch typically lasts a smoker about a week, depending on consumption.

Let’s say you use a pouch every week at £22.50 on average. That’s £1,170 per year, or £10,230 over a decade. By switching to smoke-free alternatives or, even better, quitting entirely, you could potentially save thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are smoking alternatives cheaper than cigarettes?

But what if you’re not quite ready to quit smoking altogether? There are alternatives like vapes, nicotine patches, and nicotine gum that some people turn to as a way of cutting down or quitting smoking gradually. But how do they affect your wallet?

Vaping

While not entirely risk-free, many people find that vaping helps them reduce or quit smoking.

The cost of vaping varies depending on the device, but a starter kit can cost anywhere from £20 to £50. E-liquids generally cost £5 to £7 per bottle and last about a week. Over the course of a year, you might spend between £260 and £370 on vaping.

That’s far less than the cost of smoking cigarettes, but the long-term health effects of vaping are still being researched, and it’s important to remember that it’s not a completely safe alternative.

Nicotine patches

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These patches are typically priced around £15 for a week’s supply. If you used patches for 12 weeks (which is a common recommendation for quitting), you’d spend around £180.

While it’s a cheaper option than smoking, it’s important to remember that patches do not provide the same satisfaction as smoking and may not be effective for everyone.

Nicotine gum

Similar to nicotine patches, nicotine gum helps to manage cravings. A pack of 30 pieces typically costs around £10, and if you use one pack a week, that would cost £520 a year.

While less expensive than smoking, it’s still an ongoing cost and doesn’t eliminate the habit entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it better to quit completely?

In terms of both health and finances, quitting smoking entirely is the most cost-effective and beneficial choice.

The savings you’d accumulate from no longer purchasing cigarettes, tobacco, or alternatives could be used for other positive investments, whether it's toward healthier habits, hobbies, or even an occasional indulgence that supports your well-being.

Beyond the financial advantages, quitting smoking can have a profound effect on your health. Within just a few days of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. After a few weeks, circulation improves, and lung function starts to recover.

Within a year, your risk of heart disease is halved, and after five years, your risk of stroke is reduced to that of a non-smoker. After 10 years, your risk of lung cancer is cut by half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And beyond that, you’re likely to experience improved skin, better breathing, and greater energy levels.

The impact of quitting smoking doesn’t end with your own health. You'll also reduce the risk of exposing others to second-hand smoke, which is harmful, particularly to children and pets.

Ultimately, quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your body and your bank account.

Whether you choose to quit cold turkey or gradually transition to smoke-free alternatives, the decision to give up smoking is a win for both your wallet and your well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to take the first step towards quitting? Whether you’ve already made the decision or are just considering it, we’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts, experiences, or any tips you have for others trying to quit in the comments section.