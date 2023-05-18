Council objects to latest planning application to turn former pub in Leighton Buzzard into flats

Councillors are objecting to plans to convert a former Leighton Buzzard pub into flats.

An application to convert the site of The Crown, in North Street, into six one-bed flats was discussed at a Leighton Linslade Town Council yesterday (Wednesday, May 17).

The latest application for the site was made to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) around a month ago by Bridgewater Homes. It also seeks to convert offices on Bedford Street into two two-bedroom flats, and to build a new flat building for 10 apartments and car parking, along Lammas Street.

The proposed plan for the independent block.

The town council says it stands by its previous objections, particularly to ‘overdevelopment of the site’, along with concerns that minimum ‘habitable space requirements’ will not be met.

It also says there is a lack of proposed affordable housing, potential flood risks, access issues, and insufficient car and cycle parking.

The council says, should CBC approve the application, it would like to see funds agreed towards town centre community facilities as well as community health, policing and cycling requirements.

And it added that it would also request a condition ensuring no adverse impact on the surrounding community.

The historic North Street pub was rebuilt and refurbished in 1998 following a fire in 1991 which gutted the building. The pub closed some years ago, following an application made in 2017, after owner David Maslen said the business was no longer sustainable.