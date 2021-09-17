Courier firm delivers expansion to serve Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

A courier firm that has grown rapidly since starting as a one-man band in Wellingborough in 2018, has created a UK network of franchisees, with the first one launching in Luton.

AJS Express Parcels Limited was founded by owner Tony Spooner after he spotted a gap in the market for an eco-friendly, responsible delivery company.

Fast-forward two years and the business has grown exponentially to a firm that now has a warehouse, a team of drivers, a fleet of vehicles and is now launching a UK network of franchisees.

AJS Express: Gabor, left, and Tony

The firm’s first franchisee is Hungarian-born Gabor Szalay who came to the UK in 2005. Similar to Tony, Gabor had been working in a different industry when he decided it was time for a change of lifestyle.

Having seen details of AJS Express’ franchise opportunity online, Gabor jumped at the opportunity of joining the organisation and, after extensive training, went live with AJS Express Luton a few weeks ago.

Gabor operates across Luton, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, offering Same Day Deliveries and an Urgent Service which covers any requirements customers may have, including pallets, packaging and medical deliveries. He also offers a Next Day Pre-Bookable Service to his customers.

“For so long I wanted to own and run my own business but I didn’t have the confidence or the know and let people talk me out of it,” said Gabor.

“Now I have teamed up with Tony Spooner and Lauren Dean at AJS Express Parcels Limited and am working with them to build a Franchise Courier Network that will serve the people and businesses of Luton, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

“With Tony and Lauren’s mentoring, I have learned a lot in the last few weeks and clearly there is plenty more to master on the way to success but I am really enjoying the journey!”

“Gabor is doing fantastically well already,” said Tony. “He has secured some repeat business and has some great quoting opportunities with organisations in his area. We have also signed another franchisee who will be covering Macclesfield, Buxton and Stockport.

“Since we launched, our organisation has undergone fantastic growth and we’re proud that we’re a local company that can now offer national scope to our customers. If the growth of our franchise network continues at this pace, we will soon become a national brand, taking on major parcel and pallet carriers.”