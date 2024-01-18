Day Nursery staff celebrate ‘20 extra paid days off work’ plan

The opportunity for up to 50 paid days off work this year has Cedars Day Nursery staff in Leighton Buzzard celebrating another boost to workplace happiness essential to their mission to give children the best possible start in life.

All employee-owners of the award-winning Childbase Partnership – which has dominated UK Best Workplace lists for over a decade and has 44-day nurseries – the team at the nursery in Mentmore Road say the new Partnership Reward Days plan is just what they need.

As Cedars Manager, April Hughes explained:

“Happy, energised colleagues who have fun at work are more creative and innovative. A really good work-life balance means we are all at our best when it comes to ensuring our nursery children thrive and realise their full potential.”

(L-R) Cedars colleagues; Georgia Long, Natasha Jovic, Neve Kerwick and Clare Thorne

“The extra days will mean so much to me personally but for my team it’s going to be amazing as well,” she added.

Based on contracted hours worked in the previous three months, the Partnership Reward Days plan means full-timers can get up to five days extra paid leave in each quarter with pro-rata allocations for others.

This is in addition to their annual leave entitlement - which was extended last year - and Long Service Reward Days and gives colleagues the opportunity to sell a portion of their extra days if they would prefer a cash reward.

For Annabelle Lynch, Cedars Quality Manager, the plan means more time for special days out with her daughter.

The initiative aims to promote a better work-life balance for colleagues

“As usual my company is going the extra mile to support us. It is exciting to think what might be possible with more free time”, she said.

The ‘extra leave’ initiative follows last year’s £8.5 million Financial Support Plan to help colleagues meet cost of living challenges. This includes two meals a day in settings, fresh fruit and refreshments in staff rooms, and free feminine hygiene products in addition to ‘Perkbox’ access to discounted shopping and entertainment.

Emma Rooney, Childbase Partnership Chief Executive, said:

“The new plan is, quite simply, the right thing to do for colleagues who continue to rise magnificently in these challenging times, and a need to further improve their work-life balance as a result,” she said.