Design and build company is shortlisted for industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A design and build company headquartered in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Habit Action, which also has offices in Stapleford, Cambridgeshire, and Gough Square, London, is a finalist in the Mix Awards 2024, an annual event that celebrates the best projects, products and people in commercial interior design.

It has been selected in the ‘project of the year – design and build’ category for its work transforming a 55,000 sq ft office space at Technology House in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, which it completed last November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year-long project, for Atlas Copco Group UK, saw Habit Action strip the space to its shell and core, install a striking glass entrance and self-supporting timber staircase, and create a fluid but characterful design to guide visitors from reception to breakout areas and collaborative first-floor meeting suites.

Plaza and staircase to first floor in Technology House, Hemel Hempstead

It also adopted a sustainable approach to the fit-out in which it reused existing furniture and raised access flooring, and fitted solar panels to the building’s extensive roof. This resulted in it being nominated as a finalist in the Sustainable Design Awards 2024.

Darren McCarry, managing director of Habit Action, said: “To be named as a finalist in the Mix Awards is a great honour; I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

He added: “A multimillion-pound construction project like Atlas requires a lot of planning and coordination with the client and contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Completing it has given us the credibility and confidence to accelerate our growth plans, so, all being well, you can expect to see us nominated for many more awards like this in the future.”