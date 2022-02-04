Developers prepare to consult with community over future of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre land

Companies that bought a significant part of the Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site in Hockliffe Road six months ago will shortly be consulting with local residents and other organisations on their development plans.

Land occupied by the garden centre business, together with an adjoining plot was sold to developers Logic Land and Thrive Homes in September last year by owners Martin and Stuart Hammond, with all relevant leases transferred to the new owners on unchanged terms.

The new owners are now making arrangements to consult with the local community in the coming weeks to establish their needs and priorities before finalising detailed development proposals.

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site. (Google)

Separate proposals for the development of a care home on a plot on the site adjacent to Hockliffe Road were approved last year (more here).

But the Hammond brothers have retained ownership of the on-site children’s nursery and other premises occupied by businesses including a pet shop, aquatic centre, beauticians and a kitchen sales and fitting company.

The Hammond brothers acquired the three-acre site in 1994 and developed a thriving garden centre on what was virtually derelict land.

They also progressively developed mixed-use business facilities, leasing premises which provided employment for around 40 people, before deciding to retire in 2016.

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre was rescued in 2018 by Ken Chen.

The garden centre business remains fully operational on the site. In 2018 when then operators, the Home & Garden Group, called in administrators, Milton Keynes businessman Ken Chen agreed terms with the Hammonds for the remaining 13-year lease and took over the management of the centre (as reported here).

Martin Hammond said: “My brother and I will continue to own properties housing significant business activities on the Hockliffe Road site and hope they continue to flourish for many years to come.”