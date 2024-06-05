Elm Lodge Care Home celebrates Lillian Petherick as Student of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elm Lodge Care Home in Leighton Buzzard is thrilled to announce that their exceptional Lead Care Assistant, Lillian Petherick, has been Awarded Student of the Year 2024!

Lillian has been studying Access to Higher Education at Milton Keynes College. Her hard effort has resulted in her being named Student of the Year 2024 Access to Higher Education.

This award recognises Lillian's exceptional performance and unwavering dedication to her professional goals. Despite the hurdles she has experienced, such as managing full-time job and personal commitments, Lillian has exhibited great tenacity and optimism.

Lillian's tutors have applauded her for her regular attendance, passionate participation, and excellent quality work. She has been a strong, supportive member of her group, frequently serving as a peacemaker and voice of reason during collaborative projects. Lillian will be attending a prominent university from September to pursue a degree in Mental Health Nursing.

Student of the Year Lillian Petherick.

"At Elm Lodge Care Home, we could not be prouder of Lillian". Said Krasi Nikolova, Care Home Manager. "Her journey and accomplishments have been tremendously encouraging, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her future studies and job.”