Elm Lodge Care Home celebrates Lillian Petherick as Student of the Year 2024
Lillian has been studying Access to Higher Education at Milton Keynes College. Her hard effort has resulted in her being named Student of the Year 2024 Access to Higher Education.
This award recognises Lillian's exceptional performance and unwavering dedication to her professional goals. Despite the hurdles she has experienced, such as managing full-time job and personal commitments, Lillian has exhibited great tenacity and optimism.
Lillian's tutors have applauded her for her regular attendance, passionate participation, and excellent quality work. She has been a strong, supportive member of her group, frequently serving as a peacemaker and voice of reason during collaborative projects. Lillian will be attending a prominent university from September to pursue a degree in Mental Health Nursing.
"At Elm Lodge Care Home, we could not be prouder of Lillian". Said Krasi Nikolova, Care Home Manager. "Her journey and accomplishments have been tremendously encouraging, and we are confident that she will continue to excel in her future studies and job.”
Congratulations, Lillian, on your well-deserved success! Your devotion and drive are amazing, and we are excited to have you on our team. We wish you all the best in your studies.