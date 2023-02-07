Extra carriages for Leighton Buzzard rush hour trains after commuters regularly left 'sitting on the floor'

Extra carriages are set to be added Leighton Buzzard rush hour trains after reports that commuters were left regularly sitting on the floor – despite shelling out almost £43 a day for a ticket.

Morning peak trains between Leighton Buzzard and London Euston currently have eight carriages – but from February 13 the 8.18am train on Mondays, and 7.47am and 8.18am trains on Tuesdays to Thursdays will be extended to the maximum 12 carriages.

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire, wrote to London Northwestern Railway calling for something to be done to solve the problem after being contacted by constituents.

One resident tweeted: "Any chance of putting on 12 carriages in the morning @LNRailway - at nearly £43 from Leighton Buzzard for a return trip into London I am starting to begrudge sitting on the floor most days??"

Mr Selous said: “It is appalling to hear that commuters are having to sit on the floor while paying such high costs for their train fares. I hope that London Northwestern will rectify this quickly.”

