Famous Batman Begins mansion near Leighton Buzzard now languishes in state of decay

A famous mansion near Leighton Buzzard used in multiple Hollywood films is in a state of decay, new photos show.

The images posted on the @places_forgotten Instagram account reveal that the grand property which was used in Batman Begins and Eyes Wide Shut needs a major makeover.

Now, the building called, Mentmore Towers, has been listed as 'At Risk' on the English Heritage register, being described as at 'immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric',

Christian Bale outside Mentmore Towers in Batman Begins

It was built back in the 19th century, between 1852 and 1854, architecture experts describe the building as featuring Elizabethan and Jacobean styles of the 16th and 17th century.

Originally, the home was built for the extremely wealthy, Mayer Amschel de Rothschild, but it now faces an uncertain future. Plans to turn the grand house into a luxury hotel site fell through.

Simon Halabi, a property tycoon, bought the site back in 1997, but his grand plans to turn the hotel into 171-suite tourist site never materialised.

The Daily Mail links the mansion's decline to the global financial crash in 2008. Simon declared bankruptcy in 2010 as a direct result of the plummeting financial market.

The current condition of the mansion from @places_forgotten

In previous years, a judicial challenge, which the tycoon won in 2007, had previously halted his plans to do business at the mansion.

Recent images show water leaking through the building, falling wallpaper and mould beginning to build at what was once one of Hollywood's favourite sites.

It is the same building which doubled as Wayne Manor in Batman Begins and was the mansion where a lot of the chaos in Eyes Wide Shut took place.

The photographer who highlighted the decay, Ben James said: "Sadly now most of it is falling apart and needs gutting, which is such a shame.

"Ceilings are falling down. It's hard to see how anyone will be able to do anything with it because it would cost too much money.

"There is a library with secret rooms behind bookcases. I recognised it from the Batman film.

"It's sad when you think of its history and what has been filmed there as it is such a beautiful house."