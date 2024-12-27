Fears new plans for industrial units in Leighton Buzzard will overshadow residents’ gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans to build industrial units close to a Leighton Buzzard housing estate would create potential dust, light and noise pollution, and still overshadow residents’ gardens, a meeting heard.

Applicant Abraham Investments Ltd submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for eight storage and distribution warehouses, with new access and parking, on six-and-a-half acres of land south of Chartmoor Road, according to CBC’s website planning portal.

In its design and access statement, the company explained: “The proposed eight new business units in six buildings would supply the area with extensive and needed job opportunities, while enabling economic growth in the area.

“The majority of the designated employment site is filled land, where there was a sand extraction pit until the middle of last century. Demand for the development is high, with agreements for lease reached over five of the premises, subject to planning approval.

The proposed site on land south of Chartmoor Road in Leighton Buzzard, is close to the Roman Gate housing estate

“The development will provide a significant boost for the economy and benefit local residents, as well as the council.”

A member of the public spoke on behalf of residents living at Roman Gate at a meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee, earlier this month.

“The planned development would be only 15 metres from the back gardens of houses on Hadrian Crescent and would cause noise disturbance, while there would be more traffic accessing the site than before,” town councillors were told.

The Roman Gate Action Group said in written correspondence: “This new application represents a small improvement on the previous scheme, but residents consider the scale and overbearing nature of the buildings would still be inappropriate to the location.

“The intention to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, would cause noise, dust and light pollution, and have an adverse effect on those living nearby.”

The committee noted these comments and agreed “it wouldn’t want the site operating overnight”. Town councillors thought “the design could be further improved to mitigate impact on residents, in particular reducing vehicle movements in the vicinity and reconsidering the location, size and scale of unit seven” in the plans.

“There should be no vehicle movement overnight and it was mentioned that Section 106 (developer) contributions could fund cameras to monitor vehicle movements outside authorised operating hours.

“It was agreed that lighting should be shielded, with a desire for mature trees to be planted to maximise the protection offered. A condition to prevent engine idling was suggested, while another noise assessment should be arranged post-construction to check the levels are acceptable.”

Town councillors agreed the committee’s previous objections to development on this site remain valid, with further points raised during the meeting to be added.

The council “recognises the location’s Local Plan designation as employment land, but fears it would result in an unacceptable and overbearing form of development detrimental to residents’ reasonable enjoyment”.

Should the planning authority (CBC) be minded to grant planning permission, the (LLTC) committee “would seek conditions to safeguard residential amenity, including hours of operation and mitigation measures to control potential noise, smells and light pollution”.

CBC’s development management committee would have the final say on the project in due course.