Fifty years on, Dunstable company goes from strength to strength

A Dunstable company is celebrating its half century in style, marking the occasion with a new premises and a new fleet livery.

24-hour warehousing and distribution specialists Miniclipper Logistics has opened a new 4.5-acre distribution and logistics centre in Dunstable and at the same time have re-branded their entire fleet of 40 MAN vehicles.

The new 4.5-acre site, which is double the size of its previous site in Leighton Buzzard, now acts as the main base for the company’s transport operation, which includes a fleet of MAN 7.5, 18 and 44-tonne trucks and 30 trailers.

Miniclipper has just celebrated 50 years of business

Strategically located close to junction 11 of the M1, its fleet of MAN trucks have quick and easy access to the UK’s major motorways and can reach over 90 percent of the UK population in four hours.

Peter Masters, Managing Director, said: “As a family business marking our 50th anniversary year is of major importance. Our new site in Dunstable means that we can now offer our established customer base 450,000 square feet of storage and over 38,000 pallet spaces across our five sites.

“Equally as important is the rebranding of our entire fleet which needs to portray our modern, fresh and eye-catching business ethos.