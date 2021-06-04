Find out which Leighton Buzzard independent businesses are offering great deals in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest

More than 70 of Leighton Buzzard's independent businesses have signed up to be part of this month's Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

Across the country, thousands of traders are coming together between June 12-26 to highlight their contribution to the Great British High Street - with some super £5 spending offers to their customers.

Leighton Buzzard is one of 100 independent High Streets to join the initiative, prompted by Edwina Osborne, civil servant and founder of Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard.

Plenty of town centre businesses are joining in.

She said: “This is the second year running that Leighton Buzzard is taking part in the nationwide Fiver Fest campaign. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. Having a vibrant high street is what attracted me to move to the town in 2019 and I want to continue to see it thrive.

"That’s why I got Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard started, inspired by other towns, like Bedford, who have been involved with the campaign for a number of years. Fiver Fest is a great, positive campaign with a simple message – that by making small changes and spending just £5 a week we can make a big positive difference to where we live.

"This year’s June Fiver Fest is a way of saying thank you to customers and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally. Above all for me, Totally Locally is about showing the power of community togetherness and I am delighted to say over 70 local businesses are involved in the campaign this year - with hopefully more to come.”

As Anna Nickless, of Anne McGuigan’s Hair and Beauty Salon sums up “a local campaign like Fiver Fest is so important – Leighton Buzzard is such a wonderful town, and this will initiative will bring people together and back to the High Street."

Support Leighton Buzzard town centre through Fiver Fest

Leighton Buzzard’s Fiver Fest has been supported by local print firm BannerKid who have agreed to sponsor posters and vinyl banners to promote the event. The local business forum, LB First, and other community groups have also been supportive, as has the town council who run the town market. A number of market traders are also again participating in Fiver Fest this year including SJ Books, Wombats Woodshop, Turners Nurseries, The Fudge Can Company and The Deli at No 5.

Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots High Street organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets to help themselves since 2010.

Edwina added: “If every adult in Leighton Buzzard spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £7.2million per year going directly into our local economy. Which can lead to more jobs, a better High Street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live. Makes you think doesn’t it?!"

Fiver Fest offers have been imaginative and varied; from £5 massages, to a £5 locally sourced meat packs, £5 best-selling book offers to £5 lunch deals. And where the community really got behind the campaign, many businesses found it to be their busiest time outside of Christmas.

Any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Leighton Buzzard should contact Edwina by email at [email protected] or complete the sign up form at https://totallylocallyleightonbuzzard.wordpress.com/sign-up-to-take-part-in-fiver-festBusinesses providing offers include: Mimic Gifts; Ali’s Paper; Krysalis Creations; The Ohana Candle Co; Mystic Melts by Caitlin; Flair For Party; Nature’s Harvest; Studio Infinity; Serenity Reflexology and Wellbeing; Constantines Salon; The Hangry Vegan; Bembridge Castings; Red Poppies Studio; Bathroomatic; Zoom Photography Studio; Thatchface; Azure Pools; LJ Fitness; Gazza Records; Jules Fashion Accessories; Wombats Woodshop (Leighton Buzzard market trader); Black Circle Records; Adrienne’s Flowers; Cee Jay Electronics; Raven and Broomstick; The Happy Planet Festival; Lisa Hewitt Hypnotherapy; Sophia’s Homemade Cakes; Gallon Fitness and Martial Arts; Cittadina Coffee; Dorvics Cycles; Reasons to Season; Martini’s Restaurant; Treasure Map Trails; Rachel Fawcett Sports Massage; Anne McGuigan Beauty Salon; Loobi Crafts; Yummy Chumz; The Brickhill Bistro; Bedfordshire Phone Sales; The Secret Courtyard; Trainers and Bananas; Sunshine Softplay; Allframe Ltd; The Ivy Lane Restaurant; Blakely and Bow; Pecks Farm Shop; The DineYard; King’s Road Fashions; Jackson and Phillips Garage; The Deli at No 5 (Leighton Buzzard Market Trader); The Fudge Can Company (Leighton Buzzard Market Trader); Turners Nurseries; SJ Books (Leighton Buzzard Market Trader); The Good Life Refill; Phone Club; The Crooked Crow Bar; Di Meo Hairdressing; GCC Artworks; Wear2School Ltd; Backyard Pizza Company; Bits and Buds; Chilli Island; English with Holly; Amy’s Dance Academy; Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company; The Coffee Barn; Miss Kavita’s Kitchen; Lauren’s Café; Angelicas; The Spotted Sheep.