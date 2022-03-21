Fiver Fest launch supported by Lord-Lieutenant and Leighton-Linslade mayor

Leighton Buzzard was delighted to welcome Helen Nellis, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and Bedfordshire Business Ambassador, to officially launch and celebrate the start of the third local Totally Locally Fiver Fest shop local campaign fortnight.

There are around 100 local businesses involved in the campaign in Leighton Buzzard, all promoting and selling £5 spending offers across town including market traders and online local businesses.

The HM Lord-Lieutenant was joined on March 12 by Farzana Kharawala, Leighton-Linslade Town Mayor in launching the campaign. After a short speech to open the event, residents were entertained by local classically trained singer, Richard Stark.

The Design a Fiver competition winner, Rowan, was also announced with the HM Lord-Lieutenant awarding the prize. This was followed by some of the participating local businesses gathering in a group photo.

The HM Lord-Lieutenant and Mayor then spent time to visit and support three local businesses involved in the campaign - Little Ducklings, Latte Dah and Nature's Harvest.

With the cost of living crisis coming hot on heels of Brexit and Covid worries, now more than ever it is important to shop local and support small businesses. Mrs Nellis said: "Fiver Fest is a great campaign - it is of the community, for the community and shining a light on the community."

Fiver Fest continues until Saturday, March 26. A full list of the local £5 offers available is published at https://tinyurl.com/fiverfest-march2022 or on Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard social media pages.

A Fiver Fest spokesman said: "Make sure to spend your fivers and support all the businesses involved! There are some great deals available such as £5 therapy treatments from Nature's Harvest, £5 vehicle health check from Jackson and Phillips garage, £5 meal kits from The Good Life Refill, £5 special meat offers from Strattons and much more."