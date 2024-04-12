Four Local Networking Groups Unite for 'The BIG Business Conversation'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ground-breaking networking event in support of two local charities, 'The BIG Business Conversation,' is set to launch in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday, 21st May, from 4pm-7pm at Leighton Town Football Club.

''Our mission is to redefine networking by emphasising collaboration over competition. We aim to create a diverse environment where professionals from different demographics can come together, share their expertise and find connections''

Advertisement

Advertisement

Networking is often seen through a competitive lens, with individuals and businesses primarily focused on personal gain. The Big Business Conversation seeks to shift this perspective towards a more collaborative approach, recognising that collective success can yield greater results than individual efforts and a competitive approach.

Four Local Networking Groups Unite

The Big Business Conversation began between BOB Clubs Bucks (Business Over Breakfast) and Collaborate MK, and has rapidly gained momentum with further collaboration in partnership with The Bee's Knees Business Club CIC and Buzzard Networking. The team hopes to create an environment that goes beyond traditional networking, encouraging an open conversation of ideas and opportunities.

Tina Duggan and Sian Smith, of BOB Clubs Bucks, expressed their excitement, saying, "The BIG Business Conversation aims to break the mould of traditional networking events. We believe in the power of collaboration and want to provide a platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and build lasting relationships.’

The event is designed to cater to professionals from various industries, promoting inclusivity and diversity. Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with engaging conversations, insightful presentations, and ample opportunities for networking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What sets The BIG Business Conversation apart is not just its innovative approach to networking but also its commitment to social impact.

The event will operate on a pay-what-you-can basis (minimum ticket cost of £7 - if that is unobtainable, please get in touch) with a guide price of £15.

All profits generated will be shared between two local charities - Freddie & Friends CIC and Spectrum Community Arts. This dual focus on business collaboration and community support reflects the organisers' dedication to making a positive difference.

Chloe Peters, representing The Bee's Knees Business Club CIC shared, ‘'The BIG Business Conversation' isn't just an event; it's a movement towards a more connected and supportive local business ecosystem."