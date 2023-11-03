News you can trust since 1861
Franklins Law expansion

Renowned Leighton Buzzard Solicitors Franklins Law are expanding to further increase the provision for the legal needs of the town and beyond.
By Jennifer GarnerContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:45 GMT
Jeremy Moore of Moore Justice Solicitors is leading a team to join current directors Steven Clews and Janice Gabbott.

“Franklins has a fantastic culture and offers a very high quality and range of legal services to the residents and businesses of Leighton Buzzard. We are delighted to add to that offering and to work with the team at Franklins Law.” Mr Moore said.

