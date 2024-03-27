Franklins Law: Jasmine qualifies as a solicitor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are thrilled to announce a significant achievement at Franklins Law as we congratulate Jasmine Page who has recently qualified as a solicitor specialising in the Child Care Department. With this accomplishment, we proudly extend our legal expertise and commitment to serving our community, particularly in matters concerning the welfare and protection of children.

The journey to becoming a solicitor is one of dedication, perseverance, and passion for justice. We commend Jasmine for her hard work, diligence, and unwavering commitment throughout her legal training with us. Her achievement reflects not only her individual capability but also the supportive environment fostered here at Franklins Law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a firm deeply rooted in our community, we recognise the critical importance of providing comprehensive legal services, especially in sensitive areas like child welfare. The addition of Jasmine to our Child Care Department further strengthens our ability to advocate for the rights and well-being of children and families in need.

Jasmine with Franklins Director Steven Clews

Child care law encompasses a wide range of complex issues, from child protection proceedings to adoption and guardianship matters. It requires not only legal expertise but also empathy, understanding, and a commitment to achieving the best outcomes for vulnerable individuals. Jasmine's qualification marks an important milestone in our firm's ongoing dedication to this vital area of law.

At Franklins Law, we understand the profound impact that legal representation can have on the lives of children and families facing challenging circumstances. Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate, tailored legal support to each client we serve, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Jasmine says: “I have loved working at Franklins; I was lucky to be given the opportunity to kickstart my career which I knew in reality could take many years, but my determination, skills and knowledge was recognised by Franklins and now I get to fulfil my role as a Solicitor, continuing to work for a firm that values my growth and appreciates my contributions, allowing me to thrive professionally while also fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all its employees.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please join us in congratulating Jasmine on this significant accomplishment, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with integrity, compassion, and dedication.