George Davies Turf takes on fellow family-run business Ivinghoe Turf

On the 26 October 2023, Ivinghoe Turf announced they would be stopping the sale of turf and topsoil and associated products to explore new ventures after an incredible 40 years in the industry.

Robin Levy first set up Ivinghoe Turf in 1983 shortly after his father bought their first turf cutter. In 1987 his father handed over the reigns officially to Robin who launched the business across Bedfordshire and beyond.

Robin said, “When we first started out, we would put adverts in the local paper and deliver the turf with a tractor and trailer. The business was built on small landscapers and one-off domestic users which grew over the years to become a large and loyal customer base. We were one of the first companies to get forklifts on the back of our lorries and before this it was all handwork delivering the products.”

When Ivinghoe stopped growing their own turf, they would buy turf from George Davies Turf to sell on to their customers and so it was an obvious choice to approach them to support their customer-base going forward.

Robin said, “George had helped us with turf supply for many years and he has a high-quality product. We knew he’d try as hard as anybody to look after our valued customers and so we felt happy to hand the reigns over to him.”

George Davies said, “Like us, Ivinghoe Turf put their customers at the forefront of their operations and share our values and commitment to customer satisfaction and so it was an obvious and natural fit for us to accept their offer. We feel privileged to have been trusted by Robin and Sue to provide continued support to their valued customers and are confident we will be able to provide the same level of care and quality they have come to expect from Ivinghoe Turf. We look forward to providing many more years of service to their customers and wish Robin and Sue all the best for the future.”

As well as looking after their contact database, George Davies Turf have taken over the management of Ivinghoe Turf’s website and have been in touch with their existing customers informing them of these changes.