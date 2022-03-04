Great offers for Leighton Buzzard shoppers as independent businesses join forces for Fiver Fest Fortnight

Leighton Buzzard shoppers are in for a treat as the Totally Locally Fiver Fest comes to town for a third year (March 12-26) to celebrate independent shops and businesses.

Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together again to bring special £5 spending offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring. It is also an opportunity for those businesses to say “thank you” to their loyal customers who have supported them through the pandemic.

Leighton Buzzard is joining in, with more than 70 local businesses involved in this month's campaign which is being kindly sponsored locally by BannerKid and Fine Homes Property.

Fiver Fest

The town’s Fiver Fest Fortnight is returning bigger than before with the event due to be officially launched at 3pm in Leighton Buzzard High Street on Saturday, March 12 by Helen Nellis, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, and Farzana Kharawala, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, who will announce the winner of a special Five Fest 'Design a Fiver' competition.

“Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard is really excited to again support our town’s local shops and businesses by coordinating the March 2022 Fiver Fest campaign," said Edwina Osborne, local resident and volunteer founder of Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard.

"We love Fiver Fest, which is the UK’s biggest national grassroots shop local campaign. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, but it is easy to slip back into old shopping habits now that things are returning to normal. So this is a little nudge to say our local businesses are still here, are still serving our community and they appreciate your support. And of course they are great value!"

Fiver Fest is a free-to-join campaign, devised and run by Totally Locally, a grassroots High Street organisation that has been helping businesses and High Streets to help themselves since 2010.

Fiver Fest is based around the Totally Locally £5 message: “If every adult in Leighton Buzzard spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £7.2million per year going directly into our local economy. Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live."

Totally Locally founder Chris Sands added: “Over 100 towns from the North of Scotland to the South coast of England now take in Fiver Fest events on a regular basis. It’s a campaign that sees incredible offers from £5 massages, to £5 veg boxes, £5 walking tours, £5 lunch deals, £5 ghost story-telling, £5 axe-throwing session and even £5 Scottish dance lessons!

"Independent business owners are really inventive with their offers, and we encourage them to also promote their neighbouring businesses offers too. Fiver Fest is about everyone working together to promote their town and high street as a whole, instead of individually. If lots of shops have great offers on, the trip to the high street is really worthwhile and fun!"

Marcus Feinhols, of Fine Homes Property, one of the group’s local sponsors said: “As a small business we are excited and proud to continue supporting Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard and sponsor this Fiver Fest. It proves to be a fantastic event with so many local businesses signed up to participate and have the opportunity to promote their wonderful offerings to the people of Leighton Buzzard who prior to the event may have been unaware of what they provide."

Local market trader, Shellie Hopkinson, from Bathroomatic, who is helping to lead this year’s campaign said: “Fiver Fest shows that a small change in your spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive and to keep our High Streets alive. Fiver Fest makes that easy, and it’s fun!”

The 'Design a Fiver' competition is open for entries by children 13 and under from now until Saturday, March 5. Entries can be returned online via email to [email protected] or tagged to @totallylocallylb using hashtag #fiverfest. Alternatively entries can be returned to BOOK Leighton Buzzard, Happydashery or the Bathroomatic market stall. The winner will win a fiver and invited to attend Fiver Fest launch event in Leighton Buzzard town centre on March 12 at 3pm.

For any independent businesses wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Leighton Buzzard, they can contact Edwina Osborne by email at [email protected] or complete the sign up form at https://totallylocallyleightonbuzzard.wordpress.com/sign-up-to-take-part-in-fiver-festExamples of Leighton Buzzard Fiver Fest offers available in March 2022 are: Two bottles of 500ml beer for £5 (Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co); Sets of ukulele strings for £5 (Old Buzzard Ukes); Self care gift box for £5 (Cloud9 Gift Boxes); Two bags of Pooch’s Dog Treats for £5 (Reggie’s Corner); £5 voucher (New Spice Lounge).

Full list of Leighton Buzzard £5 offers will be published at https://totallylocallyleightonbuzzard.wordpress.com/fiverfest-march2022 and also on social media.

Independent business signed up to take part so far include: The Baker Boy; Twiddle and Twist; Bathroomatic; The Good Life Refill; BOOK Leighton Buzzard; The Rocci Tree; Busy Tots; The Crockery Lady; Eilush Melts; Aimee Rose Arts; Cloud9GiftBoxes; Resolve to Play; The Secret Courtyard; Little Ducklings; Skin and Glow; Angelica’s; Milosh Media; SJ Bookstall; Nature’s Harvest; Luna J Melts; Bedfordshire Phone Sales; New Spice Lounge; Bearid Treasure; Yummy Chumz; Zoom Photography; Dorvics; Ali’s Paper; Reggie’s Corner; Fuuudge Life; Reasons to Season; What Ellis Made; Adrienne’s Flowers; The Dine Yard; Em’s Gems; Wild at Heart; Dee’s Cards; Allframe; Perfect Parties; Lock Services; Buzzard Binding; Allen’s E-Bikes; Miss Kavita’s Kitchen; Selections Hardware; Lauren’s Cafe; Phone Club; Galleria Guitars; Old Buzzard Ukes; Me Me Me; Marisa Helene Fashion; OSV Gaming; The Crooked Crow Bar; Leighton Buzzard Threading; Taluana; Rising Voices; Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company; Rustico Italian Bistro; Chilli Island; Cake and Glory; Chapman’s Design and Media; Freddie and Friends; Piccolo; Strattons; Little Smile Sleepovers; Ivy Lane Boutique; Pecks Farm Shop; The Hen House Nail Bar; So You Boutique; Room No 9; Ceejay Electronics; Happydashery; All About Me Fitness.