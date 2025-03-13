Home care group 1st Homecare wins national award

1st Homecare, with branches in Leighton Buzzard, Kings Langley and Oxford and a live in care service, has been voted the Most Outstanding Regional Home Care Group in the Gold Awards category at the national Home Care Awards ceremony on Friday 7th March in Birmingham.

The Home Care Awards seek out examples of the expertise of companies providing home care in the UK and praise the teams that are making a difference.

1st Homecare CEO John Rennison – pictured with managers Sinead Brooks and Helen Backhouse – was delighted to receive the award, commenting: “This is a real achievement and we are delighted that all the hard work that has been put into 1st Homecare, has paid off. We are truly grateful to every one of our carers and office team who make it all happen, and to our managers for all their hard work too.”

The 1st Homecare Group was founded in 2012 when John and his wife Annabella left their corporate careers to pursue a more worthwhile career in care.

From left to right: Sinead Brooks, John Rennison, Helen Backhouse and TV presenter and British media personality, Sameena Ali-Khan

The Group, with the stated aim “supporting you with first class care”, is a premium home care and live in care provider operating across the four counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.