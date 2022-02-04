Home ownership in Leighton Buzzard made more accessible with new low deposit mortgage scheme

The prospect of homeownership has been made much more accessible for prospective buyers in Leighton Buzzard thanks to the launch of a brand new low deposit mortgage scheme at Clipstone Park - a development of new homes on Sagan Rise off Leighton Road.

Deposit Unlock is a new mortgage lending scheme offered by housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes under which first time buyers and existing homeowners can purchase a new-build home priced up to £750,000 with just a 5% deposit. The competitively priced mortgage for the remaining 95% is designed to make buying a new home much more affordable to those who may have otherwise struggled to fund a deposit for their dream home.

The scheme is run in partnership with a number of lenders, which are able to offer a range of market-leading mortgage rates under Deposit Unlock, starting at five per cent for a two-year fixed rate mortgage.

Clipstone Park

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are always looking at ways we can help even more people either onto or up the property ladder and Deposit Unlock is the latest way for those in Leighton Buzzard to do just that. By significantly reducing the size of deposit needed to secure a new home, we’re hoping we can make it much more accessible and affordable for buyers to move into their dream home.”

Over 75% of Clipstone Park is dedicated to open green space and there are currently a range of three and four-bedroom homes available.