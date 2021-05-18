Hotel and pub in nearby Woburn reopens under new name and ownership creating 60 new jobs

Formerly known as The Woburn Hotel, the pub and restaurant is reopening under a new name tomorrow (May 19).

The Woburn Hotel has rebranded as The Woburn, it will now be under the stewardship of the Oakman Group.

The hotel on the premises will also be reopening for business, creating 60 new jobs according to the Oakman Group.

The Woburn

The property contains 48 hotel rooms and seven cottages which sit within its courtyard, alongside the pub. None of these spaces have been used commercially in over a year, due to lockdowns and restrictions enforced during the pandemic.

Christine Wondracek, who previously oversaw operations at the White Hart in nearby Ampthill, has been named general manager for the project. She commented: "It’s been like waking up a giant who’s been hibernating for a year.

"My team and I have been discovering so much about this wonderful place, which has responded to our makeover and all our TLC. It’s a joy to watch it come alive again and all it needs now is the buzz that comes from looking after our guests whether they’re dropping in for a drink or staying overnight.”

Guests are asked to use a designated car park and will be directed towards it by staff. The Oakman Group has renovated an outdoor area, previously used for parking, which now seats 100 guests, organisers promise its weatherproof and it contains heated awning.

The Woburn, head chef, Matt Stokes and general manager, Christine Wondracek

The interior of the pub has been renovated as well, a spokesperson said it has been 'transformed with a focus on comfort and relaxation'.

The Oakman Group’s CEO, Dermot King, said: “I think The Woburn could easily become the jewel in the Oakman Group’s portfolio of historic pubs and hotels. Our design and management teams have worked tirelessly on this initial refurbishment so that we could open this week, in time for the summer.

"With local attractions re-opening, and staycations on the agenda, The Woburn is perfect for those looking for a much-needed mini-break. We think our regulars will be surprised and delighted at how we’ve given each of the areas their own individual character and I’m sure they will quickly find their favourite corner to meet their friends and families.”

The pub has been strategically separated into different rooms with specific features including: the bar, the bar lounge, a champagne and cocktail lounge, a drawing room, dining room and a al fresco dining space in the courtyard.

Oakman Group's CEO Dermot King & executive Chairman Peter Borg

In total the indoor section of the pub and restaurant can seat 140 people, with cocktails, local ales such as Hornes, teas and coffees available. As well as serving hot food throughout the day, a special afternoon tea service will be launched, including a choice of home-made cakes and loose-teas.

New head chef, Matt Stokes, who has been promoted from another Oakman pub, the Betsey Wynne in Swanbourne, added: “We’re open from breakfast until late, and all our dishes are all cooked from scratch.

"Our menu has an all-encompassing range of healthy, freshly prepared, responsibly sourced dishes, some cooked on our Josper charcoal grill, that I’m sure will please every palate and diet in the region. As well as our Mediterranean-inspired dishes, we are also offering some great British classics and a special kids’ menu. For our daily specials, Woburn’s venison will be a regular feature.”