How Leighton Buzzard businesses can get a step ahead through netwalking

Jam on Toast Marketing, founded by Chloe Peters, has launched ‘Step to Connect’ - a netwalking group tailored for small businesses around the town.

Following successful netwalks during 2023, Leighton Buzzard’s local small business community can continue to benefit from both physical and mental well-being developing a supportive network where wellness, camaraderie, and shared experiences come together for FREE.

Join them to engage, connect and collaborate with other small businesses whilst enjoying a walk.

The first netwalk took place on February 14. The next will be on March 15.

Step to Connect, sponsored by Elite Law Solicitors, supports the town’s traditional networking by making meaningful business connections, but outside walking amongst nature (followed by a coffee and cake at a local independent café, courtesy of Elite Law Solicitors).

Laura Everitt, partner and head of property at Elite Law Solicitors, said: “Our Leighton Buzzard office opened last year and we have been warmly welcomed to the community. Having worked in Leighton Buzzard for the past 7 years, I know the area well.

"This is the perfect opportunity to meet local businesses in a relaxed and informal setting. I am a big believer in fresh air (and cake) being the best remedy to most problems. I look forward to meeting and netwalking with you all soon.”

Chloe added: “The sponsorship from Elite Law Solicitors highlights their dedication to bolstering local businesses. Embrace a new standard of networking excellence by becoming a part of Step to Connect. Walk, converse, and elevate your business to new heights.”

Book your place here...