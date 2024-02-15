How Leighton Buzzard businesses can get a step ahead through netwalking
Jam on Toast Marketing, founded by Chloe Peters, has launched ‘Step to Connect’ - a netwalking group tailored for small businesses around the town.
Following successful netwalks during 2023, Leighton Buzzard’s local small business community can continue to benefit from both physical and mental well-being developing a supportive network where wellness, camaraderie, and shared experiences come together for FREE.
Join them to engage, connect and collaborate with other small businesses whilst enjoying a walk.
Step to Connect, sponsored by Elite Law Solicitors, supports the town’s traditional networking by making meaningful business connections, but outside walking amongst nature (followed by a coffee and cake at a local independent café, courtesy of Elite Law Solicitors).
Laura Everitt, partner and head of property at Elite Law Solicitors, said: “Our Leighton Buzzard office opened last year and we have been warmly welcomed to the community. Having worked in Leighton Buzzard for the past 7 years, I know the area well.
"This is the perfect opportunity to meet local businesses in a relaxed and informal setting. I am a big believer in fresh air (and cake) being the best remedy to most problems. I look forward to meeting and netwalking with you all soon.”
Chloe added: “The sponsorship from Elite Law Solicitors highlights their dedication to bolstering local businesses. Embrace a new standard of networking excellence by becoming a part of Step to Connect. Walk, converse, and elevate your business to new heights.”
