‘It's been my life': War veteran’s plea to help save Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion Club from closure

An urgent appeal has been set up to save the Royal British Legion Club in Leighton Buzzard from closure.

The club, first established in 1921, needs to raise around £12,000 to keep going amid rising costs, declining membership and other financial challenges.

So far a GoFundMe page has raised around £400, with the appeal urging people to support the campaign by becoming a member or helping to raise funds.

The appeal began following an emergency club meeting on Sunday (June 29) in a desperate bid to rally support to save the club from closing.

Trevor Roff

And now the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL revealed that it had taken the difficult decision to step back from its association with the club after 100 years.

The club is independent of the branch and has its own chairman and committee. No money from the club comes to the branch.

Trevor Roff, 87, former chairman and president of the RBL Club said: “It would be a very, sad sad day if the club closed.

"I’m a lifelong member and former chairman and president. It's been my life, I always parade on Remembrance Day. But I know the club has been struggling financially and we need new members. It’s always been very popular in the past. When I was chairman we had around 1,200 members but we're now down to around 130.”

The Royal British Legion Club in Leighton Buzzard is under threat of closure

Trevor, who lives at Bassett Court, was born and lived in Leighton Buzzard all his life. As a veteran he served in the Royal Engineers, stationed in Cyprus. A fellow member, Raymond Goodman, was in the RAF and also stationed in Cyprus.

Added Trevor: “The club has always been here for me. Raymond and I are the oldest two here now and we can’t let it close. It's been going since 1921 and here at Bossard Hall since just before the Millennium. I don’t know what would happen to the building but it would be wonderful if people and businesses could donate some money to help save the club.”

The GoFundMe page states: “For generations, the Royal British Legion Club Ltd (Leighton Buzzard) has been more than just bricks and mortar – it’s been the beating heart of our town. A welcoming place where veterans find understanding, friends come together over a pint, and families celebrate life’s biggest moments.

“Now, it’s at risk of closing forever. We can’t let that happen.

“This club stands as a symbol of service, sacrifice, and community spirit. It’s where we gather to honour our heroes on Remembrance Sunday, where laughter fills the room during bingo nights, and where countless community events have created lifelong memories.

“For many of our local veterans, this isn’t just a club – it’s their second home. A place where they’re seen, heard, and supported. A safe space where friendships form, stories are shared, and loneliness is eased.”

It goes on to state that rising costs, declining membership and financial challenges have left the club facing the prospect of closing.

It adds: “Whether you’re a long-time member or someone who simply believes in supporting those who’ve served – you can make a real difference.

“This isn’t just about saving a building. It’s about preserving a piece of our town’s soul – a place that has stood by our community, and now needs our community to stand by it.

“Let’s come together, as we always have, to protect what matters.

“They were there for us. Now it’s our turn. Let’s save the Royal British Legion Club – for our veterans, for our town, and for generations to come.”

The appeal suggests ways people can help alongside donations which includes sharing the campaign, becoming a member or volunteering to host an event to help support the club.

In its statement, the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch said: “The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the Royal British Legion, is the charity arm of the National Organisation; Charity Number 219279. We are governed by the rules of the Charities Commission.

“The branch are responsible for supporting serving members of the Armed Forces, reservists, veterans and their families. We are also responsible for organising the local fundraising activities for the Poppy Appeal (ie Poppy Prom, Street and Supermarket Collections) at Remembrance time.

“We hold a monthly Breakfast Club to allow members of the Armed Forces community and local community to come together and socialise over breakfast.

“The RBL Club (Leighton Buzzard) Ltd are a private members club and are run as an independent company, all profits stay within the club and are not made available to the charity. The RBL Club purchase a licence from the RBL to trade under the RBL name. This is achieved by providing a private members bar, for RBL Club members.

“At the July Branch meeting held on July 3, a vote was taken to step back from the club, owing to the financial situation that they find themselves in. The decision was not made lightly owing to over 100 years association. However, the decision was taken in order to protect the name of the RBL Charity and the work of the Branch locally.

“All enquiries relating to club activity should be directed to Darren Allen; Interim Club Chairman, at [email protected]. Branch committee members are not able to respond or comment on RBL Club activity.”

