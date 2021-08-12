JPIMedia launches first of new ‘World’ city sites in Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool

JPIMedia has today launched the first of eight new city websites with the ‘World’ branding, starting in Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool.

These new titles will provide a high quality range of news, sport, lifestyle, and what’s on coverage, produced by teams of editors and journalists who are passionate about their hometowns.

The websites can be found at glasgowworld.com, manchesterworld.uk and liverpoolworld.uk.

Further online brands will follow in Newcastle, London, Birmingham, Bristol and Wales, with the creation of 45 jobs.

The editors for each site have been unveiled as Jenny Simpson in Manchester, Rosalind Erskine in Glasgow, Laura Hill in Newcastle, Dominic Raynor in Liverpool, Fionnuala Bourke in Birmingham, Ralph Blackburn in London and Alex Ross in Bristol.

The editor for the Wales site will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new teams will be supported by eight TV video journalists, in a partnership with Local TV Ltd.

The expansion plans build on the success of new national title NationalWorld.com, which launched earlier this year following National World’s purchase of JPI Media at the turn of the year.

National World executive chairman David Montgomery commented: “We have the talent and resources to be a truly national network of local news brands.

“JPIMedia is at last throwing off the shackles of its geographical limitations to enter major UK communities that are underserved in serious local journalism.”

