Just over one week to apply for expanding accelerator programme

Entrepreneurs in Leighton Buzzard looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September.

Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs across the UK and applications are open now until Friday 16 August.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

The Accelerator programme helped shape Glamavan &Glamaglitter into the sparkly businesses they are

Toni Cassidy is the founder of Glamavan and Glamaglitter. Glamavan provides facepainting and glitter services for children’s parties, glitter bar hire for weddings, parties and events, and uses a sustainable sparkles product developed by sister-business Glamaglitter.

Toni said: "The Accelerator programme helped shape Glamavan and Glamaglitter into the sparkly businesses they are today. As a new start-upand being the only person in my business, it can be lonely but joiningthe accelerator programme and surrounding myself with like-minded people was a breath of fresh air.

“I had a vision and being offered a place on this programme allowed me to have such valuable mentorship, access to free resources and advice. My businesses have grown from strength to strength and I love the community aspect of the programme and being able to air your concerns or bounce ideas around with others in a safe, non-judgementalenvironment was just brilliant.”

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator Community Manager, said: “Leighton Buzzard and the wider region are home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.

“Businesses in our Milton Keynes Accelerator which is at the C:MK shopping centre will not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”

Entrepreneurs can apply for the programme can be found on our website. The deadline for applications is Friday 16 August.