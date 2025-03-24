Leighton Buzzard-based solicitors maintain prestigious Lexcel accreditation for another year!

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors are delighted to announce we have been accredited with the Law Society award, Lexcel, in recognising excellence in standards for another year.

It is the twenty-second year in which we have achieved this rigorous quality standard set by the Law Society - the professional body for solicitors in England and Wales. We were first accredited with the Lexcel quality mark back in 2003.

The Lexcel accreditation scheme, which independently audits client care and practice management standards, is completely optional for law firms to join.

The process is a rigorous application and assessment which includes compliance checks and an on-site visit from an independent experienced Lexcel accessor.

Lexcel accreditation

The quality mark shows that Osborne Morris & Morgan has met very high standards in the way it is managed.

Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said of the re-acreditation: "Once again, this achievement is a testament to the exceptional dedication and expertise of our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering outstanding service to our clients. I want to thank everyone for their incredible efforts. We couldn’t be prouder of this accomplishment.”