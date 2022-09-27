Leighton Buzzard business chosen as one of UK's 100 most inspiring firms for Small Business Saturday campaign

A Leighton Buzzard-based business has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most inspiring small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign as it marks its ten-year anniversary.

Jam on Toast Marketing, an independent business supporting micro, small and medium sized businesses and organisations with their internal and external communications and marketing, was founded by Chloe Peters in 2017. It has been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.

Now in its tenth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday will return on December 3, 2022, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter.

Chloe Peters, Jam on Toast Marketing

Chloe said: “I am delighted to have been chosen as one of this year’s #SmallBiz100 businesses and look forward to supporting the campaign, and sharing this achievement with my community.”

Jam on Toast Marketing will be profiled by the campaign on October 20 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Jam on Toast Marketing as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country. It’s brilliant to have Jam on Toast Marketing in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

The Small Business Saturday tour will be coming to Leighton Buzzard town centre as part of the countdown on Friday, November 25 from 10am until 2pm. More details here.

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday first came to the UK in 2013 has grown into an iconic campaign celebrating small business success and encouraging consumers to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b (business-to-business) based businesses like accountants and digital marketeers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions each year, with combined spend on the day topping over £1 billion.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the Opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign.