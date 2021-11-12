Leighton Buzzard business is motoring ahead as Top Garage in the UK

Leighton Buzzard-based garage Jackson and Phillips Automotive Services has emerged as a winner in a national competition that identifies the best garage businesses in the UK.

The garage, based in King Street, is owned by Aaron Phillips, and has been named as the best UK business with more than 10 staff in Top Garage 2021.

Top Garage is a national competition launched in 2018 by Aftermarket magazine to shine a light on the best garages operating in the UK. The competition looks at all aspects, including business planning, customer care, investment and methods.

Left to right: Andrew Castle (Events Director, Aftermarket Magazine), Aaron Philips (Owner, Jackson and Phillips Automotive Services), Leo Freebairn (National Sales Manager, TechMan).

Finalists appear in a live final, where experts from the sector interview the owner/managers. Hundreds of businesses entered this year. Apart from Jackson and Phillips Automotive Services, three other garages in the UK also won, in the 1-3 staff members category, the 4-6 staff members category and the 7-9 staff members category respectively.

Aaron described his initial reaction to winning, saying: “When they called our name, I was utterly shocked. The next thing I felt was enormous pride for the business, everybody in the business and all the work they put in. That is the over-riding factor really, as that’s what it is all about. We will definitely be entering again next year.”

The award was received by Aaron on behalf of the business at the Top Technician and Top Garage Awards Evening, held at the Jurys Inn Milton Keynes. Each business received a prize from one of the sponsors.

Sponsors TechMan provided the prize for Jackson and Phillips Automotive Services in the form of £1,000 marketing budget to use for direct text campaigns. This was presented by TechMan’s national sales manager Leo Freebairn.

Managers and owners from 40 businesses faced the panel of judges at the final, which took place at In Town Automotive in Northampton. To get to this point, each business had passed through a stringent process, including online tests and more. Contestants also had to produce a presentation about their business.