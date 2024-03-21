Leighton Buzzard business raises £180 for Leighton-Linslade Cancer Support Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charity Leighton-Linslade Cancer Support Group is extremely grateful to Pops & Chops Artworks, and their customers, for raising considerable donations from the raffle of the exquisite Chinese silk artwork that was gifted to the Group. Congratulations to Pauline Glover on being the lucky winner of this special picture.

Those representing the Leighton-Linslade Cancer Support Group include Ron Armstrong, Derek Inall, Hilary Lennon, John Dickin and Mary Edwards among others.

The Group offers friendship and support to anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis. We meet on Fridays between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm at The Salvation Army Hall, Lammas Walk, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1JB, just a short stroll from Pops and Chops Artworks.