Leighton Buzzard company's Business Hero honour for supporting communities during pandemic

Leighton Buzzard company Peli BioThermal is celebrating officially receiving its UK Business Hero Award for work carried out during the Covid-19 crisis.

The company, a global name in temperature controlled packaging solutions, staged an award ceremony at its Stanbridge Road base. The accolade was officially presented to Peli BioThermal on behalf of the British Chambers of Commerce, which acknowledged “the incredible work UK businesses have been doing to support local communities, innovate and meet new demands during the coronavirus pandemic”.

The presentation was conducted by Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Justin Richardson, and chamber chairman Richard Cooper.

Justin Richardson and Richard Cooper from the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce with Paul Terry from Peli BioThermal holding the award

Mr Richardson announced Peli BioThermal were one of just 110 businesses in the UK to receive the prestigious UK Business Hero accolade out of 55,000 chamber members. The company was one of only 10 based in Bedfordshire who were recipients of the award, which he said recognised “civic minded business giving back in a time when a lot of people needed help”.

Mr Richardson added: “As a chamber of commerce we want to thank Peli BioThermal for everything you are giving back to the local community and say very well done. We are proud to have your organisation in our network.”

Peli BioThermal were selected as a UK Business Hero following a campaign by the British Chambers of Commerce alongside the local Chamber network, which saw the company receive royal recognition with a letter of congratulations from HRH The Countess of Wessex GCVO, who supported the campaign.

The company was nominated for the accolade for its efforts during the pandemic which included loaning some of its award-winning temperature controlled shippers to help with the delivery of essential pharmaceuticals direct to the homes of housebound patients during the crisis. The company’s products continue to play a critical part in the ongoing global pandemic response, including the safe transportation of vital vaccines worldwide.

The award ceremony

Paul Terry, Peli BioThermal’s director of sales EMEA, said: “We are delighted and honoured to officially receive this prestigious UK Business Hero award. It is in recognition of all the extensive efforts of everyone at the company who continue to provide essential support locally and globally throughout the pandemic.”

Dan Turney, warehouse supervisor at Peli BioThermal, added: “This award represents the hard work put in throughout the pandemic and lockdowns. It gives the teams a sense of reward seeing our products being used around the world including protecting payloads being delivered to vaccination centres.

“All the extra hours and hard work is worth it when you see our products making a difference nationally and globally.”

Visit www.pelibiothermal.com to learn more about the wide range of Peli BioThermal products and offerings.