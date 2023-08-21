LEIGHTON BUZZARD HOME CARE GROUP NAMED IN TOP 20 CARE PROVIDER AS VOTED BY PUBLIC

1st Homecare has an established branch in Leighton Buzzard caring for clients in the town and surrounding area. The award-winning care company employs carers who are highly trained professionals who regularly visit clients to support them to remain in the comfort of their own homes in the safe knowledge that their medical and other needs, are being met. 1st Homecare also provides live-in care to those who want companionship or require more specialist, around the clock, care.

The Leighton Buzzard branch has a review score on homecare.co.uk of 9.7 out of 10 with the majority rating of 5 stars - an excellent score. The reviews are from clients or their family or friends who have submitted them directly to homecare.co.uk, which vets every review to ensure it is genuine. One client’s review read: “1st Homecare Solutions have made a big difference to my mum and to us - her family - by supporting her to continue to live comfortably and safely at home and feel independent, even though her memory is now a challenge to that. I would recommend their care as a safe pair of hands for your loved one. From the initial meeting and assessment, Mum and I felt like she would have company and people who genuinely care about each client.”

Emma Batchelor, local Leighton Buzzard branch manager said: “I am so pleased for the team to be recognised for their hard work and dedication. I have such a committed and professional team of carers here, most of whom live locally and know the area and the community well. Many of them have worked with us for over ten years and they have a fabulous connection with their clients and their families.”

CEO John Rennison with the Leighton Buzzard team

The annual homecare.co.uk Home Care Awards 2023 recognises 20 of the top-rated Home Care groups nationally (excluding Northern Ireland) based on independent reviews from service users/clients and their family/friends. There are 2 categories for Home Care Group Awards:

Top 20 Large & Mid-size Home Care Groups 2023 (4+ Group Members)

Top 20 Small Home Care Groups 2023 (2-3 Group Members) – 1st Homecare comes within this category.

John Rennison, CEO of 1st Homecare, who is also a director and Treasurer of the Homecare Association, the organisation representing homecare providers in the UK, commented: “This award really recognises the efforts of our carers, who are in high demand at the moment. The public has learned that staying at home is the safest and preferable option for our elderly or disabled relatives. The awards and the service homecare.co.uk provides are invaluable to help the public to make an informed choice for their families. With over a million disabled and older people in the UK receiving support and care at home figures continue to rise steadily and for many families it is a difficult choice to accept that someone needs help. So having this service helps in what can be a very emotional decision.”

