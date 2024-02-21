Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard businessman ice cream man has had his dream has come true after he scooped a top award.

Paolo Loraso, 34, is the owner of Loraso Ice Cream, which specialises in providing modern and vintage ice cream vans for events and sells his desserts in his hometown of Leighton Buzzard, as well as Woburn, Woburn Sands and Aspley Guise.

His dedication to his business paid off at this year's Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, when he was awarded the Mobiler of the Year 2024 title at the event in Harrogate.

He said: "This is such a ‘wow’ moment for me, a dream come true if you like. I'm competing against such top opposition. I've worked in ice cream my entire adult life and even helped my dad out in the trade as a kid.”

Paolo explained that he has had to adapt in recent years due to the pandemic. He said: “During that time, I even helped out my community by doing some deliveries of basic essentials and even toilet roll.

"During that period, you really had to think on your feet, you own your own business and you have to plot a way to survive.

"But it’s been great to get back to doing what I do best and this is a career highlight for me there is no question about that. It’s really exciting and I couldn’t be happier."

The Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston said: "He is a worthy winner and you could tell by his reaction that winning meant the world to him. It’s great to see. This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted. We've had so many more visitors this year at the conference centre.