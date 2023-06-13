Tuffnells, which has a depot in Leighton Buzzard, has gone into administration

The company has a depot in Marley industrial estate in Cherrycourt in Leighton Buzzard.

The administrators say that just 128 of the company's 2,200 strong workforce would keep their jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Tuffnells is one of the UK’s most recognisable logistics companies, providing delivery services to over 4,000 businesses across the UK under its ‘The Big Green Parcel Machine’ brand.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive nature of the UK parcel delivery market, coupled with significant inflation across the Company’s fixed cost base in recent times, has resulted in the Company experiencing intense pressure on cashflow.”

Mr Harrison continued: “Today’s news will be particularly devastating for Tuffnells’ 2,200 dedicated employees. Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant. Our utmost priority will be to provide all those impacted with every support they need in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and minimising disruption to customers.”

Mr Smith added: “Customers are advised that all transport hubs and depots have been closed until further notice. Our team will be making contact with customers over the coming days to arrange parcel collection.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers are advised to contact the following mailbox with queries: [email protected]