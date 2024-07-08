Leighton Buzzard law firm are "Business of the Year" Gold Winners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Osborne Morris & Morgan's commitment to Leighton Buzzard and the wider community has been recognised with a gold award in the 2024 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The local law firm were the gold winners of the "Business of the Year - less than 50 employees" category at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards on Thursday, 4th July, 2024 hosted by Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors, who have been in the town since 1980, provide legal advice in Personal Injury, Medical Negligence, Wills, Trusts & Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney, Court of Protection and Conveyancing, promises to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said: "We feel so privileged and honoured to be the Gold winners of the "Business of the Year - less than 50 employees" category. Supporting the local community means everything to us, which is why our clients are our number one priority, so we can provide the best service and support possible.

Over the past 12 months, we have organised and supported a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other initiatives. Well done to all the winners and finalists, we had a great time celebrating!"

The Bedfordshire business community celebrated the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards at a glittering ceremony held at the Bedford Corn Exchange in Bedford on Thursday, 4th July, 2024.