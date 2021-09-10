Leighton Buzzard logistics park reaches new heights as warehouse structural steelwork is complete

A developer says it is reaching new heights at Ascent Logistics Park, a 25.5-acre industrial development situated on near Clipstone Park on the edge of Leighton Buzzard.

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, says the park hit an important milestone this month, with the structural steelwork for the warehouses now erected across the site.

As work continues at pace, Firethorn says the first phase of eight highly-specified units, ranging from 14,140sqft to 123,490sqft is on track for completion later this year.

The development has been accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, which is being delivered by Winvic Construction Ltd. Designed to attract a diverse range of occupiers, Ascent is set to create approximately 150 jobs and bring economic benefits to the wider region.

Chris Webb, partner at Firethorn Trust said: “It has been exciting to see the steelworks steadily take shape across the site, so this is a significant milestone for Firethorn. Ascent Logistics Park is an ambitious development, set to bring vital investment, economic growth and employment opportunities to the region, whilst providing occupiers with high-quality, sustainable warehousing solutions that will support their immediate operational needs, as well as future market requirements.”

Firethorn add that the park has been designed with sustainability, wellbeing and productivity front of mind, with the site incorporating cutting-edge renewable technologies and feature generous outdoor spaces and employee welfare facilities.

