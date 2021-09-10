Leighton Buzzard pet photographer wins prestigious international accolade

Leighton Buzzard pet photographer Bridget Davey has been shortlisted in the 25 best Pet Portraits and has won one of the prestigious Judges Choice Image accolades in The International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards.

The awards are an annual celebration of the artistry and skill of professional pet photographers from all around the globe. This year, more than 2,500 pet portraits were submitted by pet photographers located in 52 countries and, from those, just 25 portraits were shortlisted by a panel of expert judges.

Bridget had her portrait of Daphne the Wonderssossige shortlisted within the Portrait category.

Bridget Davey - Daphne in London (www.bridgetdavey.com)

The image was captured during Daphne’s private on-location photoshoot at London’s Trafalgar Square. As Daphne is such a small dog [a Chiweenie - daxie cross chihuahua], Bridget decided to pop her on to the fountain to get a better perspective of the little dog in the big city. The shoot was entirely taken in natural light and only light edited to keep the shoot natural looking. Bridget said as Daphne is a pro, she was "wonderful to work with and she simply rocked the shoot!".

Speaking about being shortlisted, Bridget said: “I’m thrilled to have my portrait of Daphne selected by the judges and have won one of the Judges' Choices. It is wonderful to see a natural image being chosen. In this major and highly respected pet photography award, against such stiff international competition. It’s an honour to be recognised."

The International Pet Photography Awards are organised by The Pet Photographers Club. Pet photographer and award organisers Caitlin J McColl and Kirstie McConnell of the Pet Photographers Club, said: “It has been so wonderful to see the pet photography industry growing and thriving, particularly over the last decade.

"We really believe that as an industry and a profession, pet photography is coming into its own. These awards create the opportunity for us to celebrate the incredible talent of pet photographers around the world, and the joy that animals bring to our lives. All those shortlisted should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved within the awards this year!”

Bridget Davey

The overall 2021 winner of the International Pet Photographer of the Year was Veronika Šandorová from Slovakia.

> Bridget is a published pet and dog photographer with bases in Beds, Bucks, Herts and London and available for private and commercial commissions throughout the UK.

She has been working as a dog photographer since 2012 and has photographed hundreds of dogs and also cats and horses. She also volunteers at animal rescues and creates a yearly calendar for the Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray, raising funds for the dogs.

Bridget says she started her business thanks to her 'heart dog' Porthos the Beagle, who helped her see the world through dogs' eyes. Bridget shares her life with her husband and her Beagles Lucy and Archie, which have their own Instagram page (tails_of_two_beagles).

Bridget says her photography sessions are individually set up as each dog is different and has its own personality.